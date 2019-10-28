T.I. Says Iggy Azalea ‘Switched Up’ Once She Figured She Didn’t Need Black Folks Anymore

T.I. on Monday continued his regrets tour when it comes to former protégé Iggy Azalea, saying that the Australian-born rapper fell off, in part, after she decided to switch things up once she realized “she didn’t really need black people” anymore.



Talking with the hosts of The Breakfast Club, T.I. spoke about what he felt was still left for him to do in his career.

Advertisement

Referencing his earlier comments in which he referred to Iggy as a “blunder,” T.I. expounded on his reasons, saying of her :

“I really feel like she was meant to be great,” the rapper, activist and reality star said. “What happened was … This is my opinion … I feel like when she found out that white people liked her and she didn’t really need black people to like her anymore, she switched up ... made moves that I wasn’t proud of ... placed my reputation in the line of fire.”

T.I. expressed disdain for what he said was Iggy ’s arrogance.

“Her raps were dope at first,” T.I. said, before pausing. “Of course she had ...”

Advertisement

“Writers,” chimed in the Breakfast Club hosts.

“... help,” finished T.I., chuckling.

Iggy herself pushed back Monday on Twitter, saying in part, according to XXL:

“When will this guy shut up. The only son you ever were a part of making was ‘100. ’ Thank you for that, but you were NOT a part of the creative OR executive process on that album. Which is why I’ve always taken issue with you trying to approximate yourself with its success.”

Advertisement

Whatever the “truth,” T.I. told the Breakfast Club crew that he was telling his, accepting their props about having taken “a white girl from Australia” and making her “part of the conversation” called hip-hop for a minute.

And while he says he’s not taking that kind of risk again, the head of Grand Hustle Records says he remains eager to put another female rapper up on game.

Advertisement

Peep T.I.’s game for yourself in the clip below: