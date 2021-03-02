T.I. and Tiny Sued for Defamation Amid Sexual Assault Claims; T.I. Was Never Slated to Return for Ant-Man 3

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend 2019 Black Music Honors on September 05, 2019. Photo : Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ( Getty Images )

Warning: This story contains details that are graphic and may be triggering for survivors of sexual assault.

The ongoing claims against T.I. (born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Tiny Harris (born Tameka Cottle) have escalated further. Reports of letters written by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn detailing claims of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment” surfaced over the weekend. Eleven women have made claims thus far, all of which allegedly occurred between 2015-2018. Blackburn held a press conference on Monday, reiterating his report and urging prosecutors to look into the detailed allegations.

Advertisement

“These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system,” Steve Sadow, a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny, said at the time in a statement.



On Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Atlanta entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson—the first woman to accuse the couple of assault—filed “two claims of defamation, invasion of privacy, two claims of interference with prospective economic advantage, and two claims of infliction of emotional distress, for unspecified damages,” Vulture reports.



“A person’s choice of words, especially words from public figures with millions of followers on social media, causes and has caused Ms. Peterson to suffer internal scars,” the legal representatives for Peterson, California-based law firm Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs and New York–based T.A. Blackburn Law, told Vulture in a statement. “These salacious words may not have caused physical harm but they did destroy Ms. Peterson’s soul, reputation and causes irreparable harm to her business and her brand. T.I., Tiny, nor Ms. Jones can un-ring that bell.”



“Ms. Peterson is the definition of ‘libel proof,’” another lawyer for the Harris couple, Andrew Bettler said in a statement to Vulture. “She has a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violence. Nothing our clients may have said about her is defamatory. Ultimately, not only will Peterson’s meritless lawsuit be dismissed, but also she will be responsible for paying the legal fees the Harrises will be forced to incur in connection with it.”



Advertisement

Also on Monday, sources via Variety reported that T.I. would not be reprising his role for Ant-Man 3. The 40-year-old rapper portrayed supporting character “Dave” alongside Paul Rudd in the past two films of the Marvel franchise. Despite the timing of the report amid the sexual assault allegations, sources said T.I. was actually never slated to return for the third installment.

