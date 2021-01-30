T.I. and Tiny Deny 'Egregious' Sexual Abuse Allegations, Threaten to Sue

Photo : Mark Ralston/AFP ( Getty Images )

You may have gotten wind of some allegations that have been swirling across the internet about Atlanta-based rapper T.I. (whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr.) and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris.



Sabrina Peterson, reportedly a former friend of the Harris family, shared a post on Instagram earlier this week in which she accused the rapper of putting a gun to her head.

She followed that up by using her Instagram story to share messages from more than 30 women alleging that T.I. and his wife forced them to take drugs and sexually abused them, according to a report from Billboard.

Those are serious allegations which have prompted the celebrity couple to issue a statement threatening to lawyer up.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” a spokesperson for T.I. and Tiny said in a statement to Complex. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.

The famously loquacious T.I. also posted an eight minute long video to his Instagram defending himself and his wife from Peterson’s claims that they have abused women (again describing the allegations as egregious).

“Women who have been victimized deserve to be heard,” said T.I. “However, evil has no gender.”



After saying he doesn’t want to open up his bedroom for the public to comment on, T.I. emphatically said that anything he and his wife has done has been with consenting adults.

“We ain’t never force nobody, we ain’t never drug nobody against their will, we ain’t never held nobody against their will, we ain’t never made anybody do anything. we never trafficked anything—well never sexually trafficked anything,” he said.

That aside is likely a reference to T.I.’s checkered history with the law, which includes convictions on drug and weapons charges. While on probation in 2010 after serving a sentence in federal prison, T.I. and his wife were arrested on drug charges.

“If a person does not have any right to criminally or civilly have you in court, the best thing they can do is get you for a defamation suit,” said Tip. “That’s the motive, that’s the intention.”

Tiny also chimed in to discredit Peterson, saying on Instagram that the woman considered T.I. her “uncle” two years ago. “Stop harassing my family. You strange,” Tiny added.



For her part, Peterson says she’s undergone a lie detector test to prove that her claims are true.