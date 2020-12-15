Sweet, Sweet Festivus Baby! Mariah Carey Ties Record for Most Time at No. 1 on the Hot 100 Among Holiday Songs

Mariah Carey participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on December 17, 2019. Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

While there isn’t much that has been predictable or consistent this year, there is one thing that always delivers: hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” over and over during the holiday season.



This year is no different. Well, actually it’s a little different, but in a good way! According to Billboard, Carey has tied the record for the most time at No. 1 on the Hot 100 among holiday songs in the chart’s entire history. That’s 62 years of Hot 100 history, for those keeping count!



Billboard reports:



The carol is one of a record-tying five Yuletide songs in the Hot 100's top 10, joined by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and, in the top 10 for the first time, 50 years after its original release, Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”

This week, the universally beloved hit considered to be the most current classic Christmas song rose from No. 2 this week, making this week the 4th total week topping the Hot 100 this year. Released on Carey’s Merry Christmas album in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” also ties with “The Chipmunk Song” (1958) for the Hot 100’s longest-leading holiday hit.



Here’s the total breakdown of numbers this year so far, via Billboard:



“Christmas” drew 31.4 million U.S. streams (up 19%) and sold 7,000 downloads (up 8%) in the week ending Dec. 10, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also tallied 27.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) in the week ending Dec. 13.

Now, there is only one thing Carey needs—one major present under the Christmas tree would be for the whistle-register singer to score the record-breaking spot all by herself! It definitely seems possible at this rate, and next week is Christmas (seriously, how are we already here—December just started!). We’ll keep our eyes peeled for next week!

