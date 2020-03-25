Super Soul Social Distancing: Oprah Is Routinely Visiting Her Partner Stedman, Who Is Self-Quarantining in the Guest House

Oprah Winfrey (L) and businessman Stedman Graham attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

What’s it like to self-isolate when you’ve been in a three-decades-long relationship with the most famous woman in media? Well, ask Oprah’s life partner Stedman Graham.

The iconic talk show host recently posted a video in which she visited Stedman, who has not tested positive for COVID-19 but has decided to self-quarantine out of caution since he had recently traveled.

“Nice to see ya!” Oprah told her love toward the end of their small chat, a sentiment he echoed.

To point out the obvious, it’s certainly quite the privilege to be able to effectively engage in social distancing on your own property. Does self-isolation hit differently when your backyard doubles as an actual personal recreational park?



“He’s at the guesthouse because you all know I had pneumonia late last year...I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week because I had a bronchial infection,” Oprah recalled in a recent interview with Oprah Magazine digital director Arianna Davis.



Oprah also quipped that Stedman was “one of those” folks who had come “late to the party” in regard to the seriousness of the global pandemic.



“’I don’t see what everybody’s getting so upset about!’ That’s what Stedman was saying...and that’s why Stedman’s at the guest house!” Oprah exclaimed.

The media mogul also mentioned that she is leaving food for Stedman at the doorstep and subsequently shared a video of the educator, author and businessman hilariously coping with being separated from his boo.

“Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday; he had been speaking in St. Louis...he’d been on planes, so Stedman is like, ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’” Oprah added. “The procedure is...you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed! And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person when you just got off American Airlines!’”



Let’s not forget Whoopi Goldberg pretty much invented celebrity social distancing in 2016 when she explained why she wasn’t into the institution of marriage.



“I’m much happier on my own,” Goldberg told the New York Times. “I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house.”



Wow, a trendsetter.

