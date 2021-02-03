Sundance 2021: Questlove's Directorial Debut Summer of Soul Got Double-Documentary Awards, Y'all

Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021) Photo : Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Y'all had fun Sundancing in your homes? Are there any new Sundance challenges on TikTok?

OK, enough of these silly festival puns…



The 2021 Sundance Film Festival was different in many ways—in addition to being virtual, it was shorter—but one thing that remains consistent is decorating the best of the best. The awards were announced on Tuesday night and we have some Black-ass celebrating to do.



Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has major bragging rights because his directorial debut Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won in the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary and Audience Award: U.S. Documentary.

The acclaimed critics and the popcorn viewers loved them some Summer of Soul. I did, too. *wink*

In fact, the documentary category was on some more Black shit because the film President, which chronicled the Zimbabwe election between Nelson Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa, won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Vérité Filmmaking. Additionally, Peter Nicks’ Homeroom, which followed Oakland High School teenagers, won The Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary.



Ma Belle, My Beauty, which stars Idella Johnson won the Audience Award: NEXT.



Jerrod Carmichael’s On the Count of Three won the The Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic.



In the shorts categories, Akinola Davies, Jr.’s Lizard won The Short Film Grand Jury Prize and The Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction was awarded to Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma (Topaz Jones, rubberband.)



Congrats to the 2021 winners! For the complete list of 2021 Sundance Film Festival award winners, head to sundance.org.