Sundance 2021: A List of Black Movies to Watch While You’re in the (Virtual) White Mountains

I’m salty. As The Root’s Staff entertainment writer, one of the most exciting aspects of my job is being able to travel to a lot of cool places. In fact, the Sundance Film Festival typically kicks off the year of traveling shenanigans within my beat. In 2020, I flew to Park City, Utah to cover the event and had a blast (which is a privilege to have when working hard), as always.



I would’ve never known that it would be the last in-person festival I attended that year (and for an indefinite time, it seems) and that it would serve as one of the possible core hubs of the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

Much like other major events this year, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is going virtual. So, I’ll be sitting right at my desk daydreaming about how pretty the Park City snow looks before it’s trampled by festival patrons and viewing the latest indie buzzes right in the comfort of my home.

Public registration is now open for the fest, including the ability to purchase various levels of passes and individual screening tickets. You can purchase passes/tickets and find out more info at sundance.org. You can also view the full program for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival here. Since registration has begun, now is the perfect time to highlight some of my most-anticipated Black-ass movies (by Black filmmakers or starting Black talent) happening at the virtual version of the fest.

Oh, and by the way, one of the Black-ass Sundance staples, The Blackhouse will also be going virtual with their seven-day programming. Keep your eye on theblackhouse.org for more info.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 28 - Feb. 3. OK, let’s get to these films!