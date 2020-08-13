Summer Is Winding Down, but Weekend Events Continue to Heat Up

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ava DuVernay and Doug E. Fresh are some of the big names involved in weekend events this weekend. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Jason Kempin ( Getty Images )

As summer winds down, the nation’s COVID-19 crisis continues to wage on. Despite the desire to break the rules and go outside to soak up the last weeks of summer, we have to stay strong, friends! If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this weekend, social media is chock full of entertainment at your fingertips, and The Root is here with options. Not only do these events cover the entertainment aspect we need, but many of them are philanthropic as well. Some of them are even outdoors and CDC-regulated and approved!

Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk and drink some water!

AUGUST 13

Black Lives Matter

SohoMuse, the leading networking platform for creatives, will have its last day of virtual conversations with public figures about the Black Lives Matter movement. Tonight’s conversation will be held at 7 p.m. ET, and the topic is “Racism in the Entertainment Industry and How to Rise Above It.” Those who will be joining the conversation include Downtown Julie Brown, Doug E. Fresh, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Shino Prater, Nate James, Jimmy Maynes, Mali Music and Dr. Olajide Williams.

More info can be found here.

Dance

Fans of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater will be treated to a special double feature of ballets tonight at 7.p.m. ET. Thanks to Artistic Director Robert Battle and the company’s Ailey All Access program, you can watch the streaming debuts of Ella and In/Side, set to the music of jazz icons Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone. Every Thursday, fans have the chance to watch full-length ballets from Ailey’s lauded repertory.

More info is here.

AUGUST 14

Drive-In Movies

Ava Duvernay’s nonprofit ARRAY Alliance is bringing a two-day (and free!) drive-in movie night to the Filipinotown/Downtown LA neighborhood. On August 14, they’ll be showing Selena starring Jennifer Lopez, and on August 15, they’ll screen Prince’s Purple Rain. All guests are required to stay in their vehicles upon entry.

More info can be found here.

AUGUST 15

Musicals

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and more will take part in this week’s “Ham4Change” event, which is the final live-streamed fundraiser featuring stars of the Broadway sensation Hamilton. The event starts at 1 p.m. ET, and the proceeds go to organizations aiming to end systemic racism. Those who are interested can also opt in for VIP experiences, which include one-on-one video calls with the show’s stars and custom voicemail recordings.

More info can be found here.

AUGUST 16

Culture

The first-ever virtual Harlem Week Festival, presented by the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, kicks off on Sunday and will go until August 23.

Celebrity guest appearances and performers like Stephanie Mills, Phylicia Rashad, Doug E. Fresh, Ray Chew, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and more will be on hand to keep the good times rolling.

The festival, according to a press release obtained by The Root, is titled “Movement of the People,” and will serve as a reflection of “the current times.” It will also “celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of the fortuitous community of creatives, educators, entrepreneurs, health professionals, tech innovators and activists of Harlem.”

More info can be found here and here.

