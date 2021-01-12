Strong Black Year: Y'all, Netflix Is Dropping a New Movie Every Damn Week in 2021

We are settling into 2021—well, not quite “settling” as several unsettling things have happened since the year started, which only leads us to believe that 2021 is just an extension of 2020 shenanigans—and there’s no better (or readily available) way to “escape” this dumpster fire than bingeing content on various streaming platforms.
On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it’ll be satisfying that escapist content urge in a special way—the popular streaming service will be releasing a new original movie every single week of 2021. Well, damn!
There’s some dope Black-ass upcoming content in the above promo video such as The Harder They Fall (the revenge cowboy tale starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and everyone Black); Octavia is a whole-ass superhero in Thunder Force; Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, about a former MMA fighter fighting to regain custody of her son; Outside the Wire, the military action flick starring Damson Idris and Anthony Mackie (we featured the trailer recently!), Beauty, a film directed by Andrew Dosunmu (Restless City) and written by Lena Waithe about a young Black woman tussling with identity when she signs a lucrative recording deal; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continued to be “The Rock, Action Hero” in Red Notice; Kelvin Harrison, Jr. will continue to scare the shit out of me in the most talented way possible as he portrays a convicted murderer in Monster; and the much-anticipated lockdown-filmed Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.
And that’s just a sample of what’s to come! Get your snacks ready.
The entire 2021 Netflix Film Slate is listed below, in alphabetical order:
8 Rue de l’Humanité*
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep**
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Blonde
Blood Red Sky*
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad*
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream*
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Fuimos Canciones*
I Care A Lot (February 19)**
Intrusion
Kate
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Moxie (March 3)
Munich*
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2*
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Penguin Bloom (January 27)**
Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway**
Sweet Girl
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God*
The Harder They Fall
The Kissing Booth 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover**
The Last Mercenary*
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
There’s Someone Inside Your House
The Starling
The Swarm*
The White Tiger (January 22)
The Woman in the Window
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder Force
tick, tick...BOOM!
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
Untitled Graham King
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
*non-English language
**not available globally
DISCUSSION
It’ll give us stuff to watch because we’re gonna inside for a while....