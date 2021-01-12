Strong Black Year: Y'all, Netflix Is Dropping a New Movie Every Damn Week in 2021

Netflix 2021 Film Slate: (top to bottom) Malcolm & Marie, Monster, Beauty, The Harder They Fall Screenshot : Netflix/YouTube

We are settling into 2021—well, not quite “settling” as several unsettling things have happened since the year started, which only leads us to believe that 2021 is just an extension of 2020 shenanigans—and there’s no better (or readily available) way to “escape” this dumpster fire than bingeing content on various streaming platforms.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it’ll be satisfying that escapist content urge in a special way—the popular streaming service will be releasing a new original movie every single week of 2021. Well, damn!

Netflix 2021 Film Preview / Netflix (YouTube)

There’s some dope Black-ass upcoming content in the above promo video such as The Harder They Fall (the revenge cowboy tale starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and everyone Black); Octavia is a whole-ass superhero in Thunder Force; Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, about a former MMA fighter fighting to regain custody of her son; Outside the Wire, the military action flick starring Damson Idris and Anthony Mackie (we featured the trailer recently!), Beauty, a film directed by Andrew Dosunmu (Restless City) and written by Lena Waithe about a young Black woman tussling with identity when she signs a lucrative recording deal; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continued to be “The Rock, Action Hero” in Red Notice; Kelvin Harrison, Jr. will continue to scare the shit out of me in the most talented way possible as he portrays a convicted murderer in Monster; and the much-anticipated lockdown-filmed Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.



And that’s just a sample of what’s to come! Get your snacks ready.



The entire 2021 Netflix Film Slate is listed below, in alphabetical order:

8 Rue de l’Humanité* A Boy Called Christmas A Castle for Christmas Afterlife of the Party Army of the Dead Awake A Week Away A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep** Back to the Outback Bad Trip Beauty Blonde Blood Red Sky* Bombay Rose Beckett Bruised Concrete Cowboy Don’t Look Up Double Dad* Escape from Spiderhead Fear Street Trilogy Fever Dream* Finding ‘Ohana (January 29) Fuimos Canciones* I Care A Lot (February 19)** Intrusion Kate Love Hard Malcolm & Marie (February 5) Monster Moxie (March 3) Munich* Nightbooks Night Teeth No One Gets Out Alive O2* Outside the Wire (January 15) Penguin Bloom (January 27)** Pieces of a Woman (January 7) Red Notice Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Robin Robin Skater Girl Stowaway** Sweet Girl The Dig (January 29) The Guilty The Hand of God* The Harder They Fall The Kissing Booth 3 The Last Letter from Your Lover** The Last Mercenary* The Loud House Movie The Power of the Dog The Princess Switch 3 There’s Someone Inside Your House The Starling The Swarm* The White Tiger (January 22) The Woman in the Window Things Heard and Seen Thunder Force tick, tick...BOOM! To All The Boys: Always and Forever Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Untitled Alexandre Moratto* Untitled Graham King Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com Wish Dragon YES DAY (March 12) *non-English language