The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Entertainment

Strong Black Year: Y'all, Netflix Is Dropping a New Movie Every Damn Week in 2021

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Netflix 2021 Film Slate: (top to bottom) Malcolm &amp; Marie, Monster, Beauty, The Harder They Fall
Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube

We are settling into 2021—well, not quite “settling” as several unsettling things have happened since the year started, which only leads us to believe that 2021 is just an extension of 2020 shenanigans—and there’s no better (or readily available) way to “escape” this dumpster fire than bingeing content on various streaming platforms.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it’ll be satisfying that escapist content urge in a special way—the popular streaming service will be releasing a new original movie every single week of 2021. Well, damn!

Netflix 2021 Film Preview / Netflix (YouTube)

There’s some dope Black-ass upcoming content in the above promo video such as The Harder They Fall (the revenge cowboy tale starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and everyone Black); Octavia is a whole-ass superhero in Thunder Force; Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, about a former MMA fighter fighting to regain custody of her son; Outside the Wire, the military action flick starring Damson Idris and Anthony Mackie (we featured the trailer recently!), Beauty, a film directed by Andrew Dosunmu (Restless City) and written by Lena Waithe about a young Black woman tussling with identity when she signs a lucrative recording deal; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continued to be “The Rock, Action Hero” in Red Notice; Kelvin Harrison, Jr. will continue to scare the shit out of me in the most talented way possible as he portrays a convicted murderer in Monster; and the much-anticipated lockdown-filmed Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

And that’s just a sample of what’s to come! Get your snacks ready.

The entire 2021 Netflix Film Slate is listed below, in alphabetical order:

8 Rue de l’Humanité*

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep**

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky*

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad*

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream*

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Fuimos Canciones*

I Care A Lot (February 19)**

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Moxie (March 3)

Munich*

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2*

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Penguin Bloom (January 27)**

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway**

Sweet Girl

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God*

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover**

The Last Mercenary*

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There’s Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm*

The White Tiger (January 22)

The Woman in the Window

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick...BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto*

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

*non-English language

**not available globally

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

bigdadacoolbreeze
BigDadaCoolBreeze

It’ll give us stuff to watch because we’re gonna inside for a while....