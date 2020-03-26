Still Wishing to Catch Rihanna, Beyoncé in Concert? Look No Further Than 'At Home With TIDAL'—Oh, and It's Free

Image : TIDAL

In practicing social distancing in order to best avoid one crisis, many of us are becoming dangerously close to experiencing another: running out of shows to binge-watch.

Thankfully, the fine folks at TIDAL are offering a cure for our quarantine blues in the form of At Home With TIDAL, a free—no, really; it’s free—exclusive livestream series featuring some of your favorite artists in concert—and no, you don’t have to be a member to partake.



Each day, you’ll be treated to 12 straight hours of previously-aired performances from a wide variety of genres. The festivities kicked off Wednesday and begin every day from now until Sunday at 12pm EST.



Here’s the full lineup:

Wednesday (3/25) – Latin

Featuring Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Romeo Santos, and more

Thurs (3/26) – Pop

Featuring Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

Friday (3/27) – Electronic

Featuring deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more

Saturday (3/28) – Hip Hop

Featuring JAY-Z, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Gunna, City Girls, 21 Savage, and more

Sunday (3/29) – R&B

Featuring Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more

With a number of notable artists and DJs putting on free concerts for the masses from the comfort of their own homes, this isn’t what many were expecting, but it’s still a welcome alternative to watching Love Is Blind for the seventh time.

So for those of you tapped out on television, or in dire need of an escape from your nagging ass kids, you can check out your livestream concert of choice right here—for free!