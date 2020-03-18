StayAtHOMEComing: Who All Gon' be at the Beyoncé Homecoming Virtual Watch Party? Hopefully, You.

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images for Coachella )

There are two dates we’ll always remember when it comes to black joy: April 14, 2018 and April 17, 2019.

The former date is when Beyoncé made history and headlined at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, thereby essentially renaming it “Beychella.” Those of us who were not graced with the experience to witness the performance in person hopped right onto our computers and smart TVs to watch the livestream.

The latter date is when Netflix decided to produce an entire documentary, which included the entire concert (with exquisite editing) and behind-the-scenes footage. That project would be known as Homecoming.



Speaking of coming home (and likely staying there for an indefinite period of time), we’ve been engaging in mandated or highly recommended social distancing for 84 years, I mean, a few days now. Seriously, how is it only Wednesday?!



Anyway.



As we attempt to adjust to our new lifestyle amidst the coronavirus crisis, people have been coming up with fun ways to alleviate some of the emotional pain that social distancing could bring. Whether it has been virtual happy hours or Facetime group chats with your friends and family, we’re definitely diving headfirst into different ways to remain connected.



Cue Netflix Editorial Manager Jasmyn Lawson. On Monday, Lawson tweeted a fabulously fun idea to get us through the day.

“Can we all watch Homecoming as a group some time this week and relive that again???” she asked with jubilation.

Shortly after that, a date and time was set. We love coordination.

To make things more fun, travel blogger Howie (@whal510) started a virtual party via Google extension so that people can add live commentary while streaming the documentary.

Oh, this will be good! You don’t even have to RSVP, just show up! Plus, as has already been suggested for our idle isolation situation, you will get your exercise in because (if you’re able) who can watch this documentary / concert without getting up to dance?! We all know the choreography by now, right? Right.



So, what y’all wearing to the party?! Are you going full chill mode with your snuggie and bonnet or are you recreating the iconic looks from the concert?



The virtual watch party for Homecoming will happen tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Make sure you follow along with the official hashtags, #HOMEcoming and #StayAtHOMEComing.

