Standout Actor Raymond Allen, of Sanford and Son, Good Times, Dead at 91

Raymond Allen (1929-2020) Screenshot : YouTube

Raymond Allen (Sanford and Son, Good Times) died on Monday after a battle with respiratory issues, Variety reports. Allen was 91 years old.

According to TMZ, the actor had been living in a long-term health facility in California since 2016. Allen’s daughter Ta Ronce confirmed the news via a Facebook post on Monday.

“Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago,” she wrote in a heartwarming tribute. “His warmth, kind heart and clever sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings.”



Variety provided more details on Allen’s condition:



Allen had been previously diagnosed with a bacterial infection in May, but tested negative for coronavirus. He had been treated at a health care facility in California since 2016 after struggling with pneumonia. He was found there unresponsive on Monday morning.

Allen was most known for his recurring role as Aunt Esther’s (LaWanda Page) husband Uncle Woody in Sanford and Son (he also reprised his role in the spinoff The Sanford Arms) and Ned the Wino in Good Times. His other credits included The Jeffersons, The Love Boat, What’s Happening, Starsky and Hutch, and Wattstax. Due to his medical issues, Allen retired from his acting career in 1985.



Like many Black kids who grew up watching these classic sitcoms with their parents and grandparents, I certainly remember being thoroughly entertained by Allen and his standout characters. I’ll have to revisit some episodes in his honor.

Raymond Allen as Woodrow “Woody” Anderson / YouTube

Allen is survived by his daughters Ta Ronce and Brenda Allen. Rest in power, Mr. Allen.



