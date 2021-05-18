Spotify Celebrates Black Creatives With New Global Initiative Frequency

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

As Spotify continues to evolve, the streaming media giant is ensuring that Black creators will remain at the forefront.

Advertisement

To that end, on Tuesday, the company announced the debut of Frequency, a new global initiative that will cultivate “a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community,” according to a press release provided to The Root.

So what exactly will this look like? I’m glad you asked.

In its efforts to foster and improve relationships between creators and cultural stakeholders, Spotify’s “Raising the Frequency” Ambassador Program will offer a $50,000 scholarship fund for Black college students eager to enter the music and tech industries. The program will also match donations of $25,000 to select community organizations, establish the Frequency Songwriting Camp to bring artists, producers, and songwriters together, and have Spotify’s “Taste” playlist taken over and curated by the likes of Snowfall actor Damson Idris, marketing strategist Karen Civil, Roc Nation exec Lenny S., and more.

Frequency will also deploy a collection of new playlists, such as “This is Frequency,” which will feature new releases from both established and emerging Black artists; “House Party,” which will pay homage to those who’ve led the cultural shift of the Black experience in nightlife; “Ripple Effect,” which will amplify unsigned and lesser-known artists; and “Heard You,” a podcast playlist full of episodes that “embody the Frequency ethos.”

Additionally, Spotify will be expanding its programming to include new shows that are set to premiere this summer, while the new “ASCENT Series” will amplify the work of Black artists and podcast creators with a “rising social presence.”

Photo : Courtesy of Spotify

“It’s important for Spotify to recognize that Black artists have influenced and made music across all genres, from country music to Caribbean to pop, and should be celebrated because of its impact on mainstream culture,” Sydney Lopes, Spotify’s head of Hip-Hop and R&B, artist & label partnerships, said in a statement provided to The Root. “Coming from a global streaming platform that relies on the art of these creators to be successful, we have a huge opportunity to showcase how broad that spectrum of Black culture is, and giving artists more autonomy in how their story is told is key to building trust and understanding. It’s really just the beginning of Spotify’s commitment to uplift Black voices both internally and externally with this brand, and given the platform’s global reach, there’s a ton of opportunity to show up for the community in ways that we have not before.”

Advertisement

“Frequency represents the intangible connection of Black people and creators across the diaspora,” Francine Tamakloe, Frequency’s Associate Music Marketing Manager, said in a statement provided to The Root. “It speaks to the energy and musicality that is present in our art and existence. It measures the impact of Black culture on the entire world.”

For those interested in seeing everything that Frequency has to offer, go forth and be blessed.