Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods Gets June Release Date on Netflix

Spike Lee’s newest joint, a historical drama titled Da 5 Bloods, will be released on the streaming giant Netflix early next month.



According to Indiewire, the Chadwick Boseman-led film will have a June 12 global release date. This is the Oscar-winning director’s first Netflix film, but the streaming service is also the place for fans to watch his classic She’s Gotta Have It, which was adapted into a Netflix series that ran for two seasons.

“Four African American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam,” reads the synopsis for the film. “They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.” Aside from Boseman, the film also stars Jonathan Majors, Paul Walter Hauser, Delroy Lindo, and Clarke Peters.

Lee shared the news of the film’s release on his social media pages, complete with a teaser poster, which features a black military figure with red tears dripping from his eyes.

While the film is being released in the summer, the Indiewire report notes that it will still be eligible for consideration for the 2021 Academy Awards because the film was initially slated for theatrical release.