Spike Lee and Stefon Bristol Team Up for New Feature, Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu for Netflix

Spike Lee attends Gordon Parks Foundation: 2018 Awards Dinner & Auction on May 22, 2018 in New York City; Stefon Bristol attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Photo : Bennett Raglin for Gordon Parks Foundation, Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

Spike Lee will once again be back in his movie-making bag for Netflix, this time partnering up with See You Yesterday director Stefon Bristol for a second time.



Deadline reports that the two filmmakers, who both have projects currently featured on the streaming platform, will be working together again to bring Hank Woon’s original screenplay Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu to life. (They previously collaborated on See You Yesterday, which saw Bristol in the director’s chair and Lee as producer.)

Advertisement

Gordon Hemingway takes place “in East Africa in 1928 and centers on Gordon Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the country’s kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.” Bristol will direct the film with Lee set to produce alongside Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin. Goodbye Kansas will spearhead visual effects on the film, with Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson set to co-produce on behalf of their production arm, Infinite Entertainment.

Lee recently sat down for a conversation with Vanity Fair’s HWD, where he divulged (in true Spike Lee fashion) a myriad of thoughts on everything from his film Da 5 Bloods to the current state of our country. Speaking specifically to the continued yet bittersweet resonance of his early films many, he explained:

“I don’t take any glee or satisfaction that Black people are still getting killed. It was my hope by showing what happened to Radio Raheem that it would bring attention to it. But to be honest, that film, there were a lot of critics; there was a lot of stuff written that I was trying to cause a race riot, that I wanted Black people to start an uprising, which is not the case at all. But that stuff, I didn’t just make it up. Black people have been getting killed since even before we got to America. We’d been killed during the Middle Passage, or we died of disease, or we made the choice to end our lives—jump in the Atlantic Ocean rather than come to some unknown place. So this is not new.”