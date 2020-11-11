Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R., Chris Brown, Beyoncé and Young Thug Lead Nominations

H.E.R performs at 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards; Chris Brown performs at Philipp Plein fashion show; Beyonce Knowles performs at 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1; Young Thug performs at Meadows Music and Arts Festival. Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images ) , Marco Bertorello ( Getty Images ) , Larry Busacca ( Getty Images ) , Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Images )

This year has been a lot of things (stressful, frustrating, shocking, depressing, anxiety-inducing…to name a few), but 2020 will be bowing out in the last quarter with some love, peace and souuuuuul!

The Soul Train Awards is back and on Wednesday, BET announced the host and nominees for the beloved Black-ass awards ceremony. Sitcom icons and BFFs Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will be returning as hosts for the third time so it’ll be full of their dynamic energy! We’ll need that since award shows are virtual these days and we can’t rely on the energy of a live audience.



Now, onto the nominees! H.E.R. is the queen of the nominations, racking in eight total, including “Best R&B/Soul Artist” and “Video of the Year.” Chris Brown (who is quite the example of a seemingly accepted comeback from the alleged cancel culture) comes in second with seven noms, including “Album/Mixtape of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”



Beyoncé and Young Thug round out the Top 3, tying with six nominations each. Both artists are nominated in the “Song of the Year” and “Video of the Year” categories.



Other nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, Usher (each with five noms), YG (who has four noms), Brandy and PJ Morton (both with 3 noms, each).



More deets on the night, via BET’s press release sent to The Root:



Directly following the 2020 Soul Train Awards, DJ Cassidy will present the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series Pass the Mic, on BET. The special will be a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980’s. DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition brings legendary, musical heroes to the comfort of audience’s living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud, and smile big. Internationally, the 2020 Soul Train Awards Presented By BET will simulcast on BET Africa on Nov. 29 at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on Dec. 1 at 9:50 p.m. CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on Dec. 2 at 9:00 p.m. GMT and 9:00 p.m. KST, respectively.

The 2020 Soul Train Awards Presented by BET airs Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. EST. The one-hour pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. EST. For the complete list of nominees, head to bet.com.

