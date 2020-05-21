The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Sorry Lawrence Hive—Issa Rae Would Exterminate You in a Lovebirds Game of 'Frame, Marry, Kill'

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:Issa Rae is the Murder Hornet to the Lawrence Hive
71
Trying to solve a murder isn’t a game, but luckily, we’re in the safety of our own homes while we play a game of “Frame, Marry, Kill” with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

When we played this fun game with the cast of How to Get Away With Murder, we had no idea we’d be able to recycle this niche game for another movie, but lo and behold, it applies to The Lovebirds, too!

The synopsis, via Netflix:

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Get into Kumail’s adorable deductive reasoning when choosing between Black Panther, Luke Cage or Falcon. (I had to toss in that question since Kumail has joined the Marvel family with The Eternals; y’all saw that promo picture).

Y’all know we had to throw in some Insecure drama in this game, just for Issa. Now, when I asked this question (Lawrence, Molly, Issa), I knew that the answer had twice as much of a chance to start controversy, given the character arc that’s going down in Season 4 with Issa Dee (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji).

Because Issa firmly keeps her foot on Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) neck, it’s pretty clear what she wants to do to him. But, she has some of that same energy for y’all in the Lawrence Hive, too! That’s right, Issa is the murder hornet to the Lawrence Hive. Sorry, not sorry.

You’ll know exactly why Kumail wants to “kill” Keith (Mahdi Cocci) once you see The Lovebirds. Trust me.

The Lovebirds drops on Netflix on May 22.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

