Solo Dolo: Solange Responds to Rumors She Cheated on Her Husband With Former Manager

You give these hooligans on Tina Knowles’ internet an inch of transparency, and they take a mile’s worth of rumors. That’s what happened in the wake of Solange’s Instagram announcement that she and her husband, filmmaker Alan Ferguson, were ending their 11-year relationship.

“Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan nobody business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do,” the 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted on Friday.

Advertisement

“[M]y body left me with no choice but to listen and be still—within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear,” Solange wrote in the post, explaining her decision to open up. “I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is.”

Well, it seems Solange talking about her body in literally any capacity was enough to have motherfuckers’ lips flapping with speculation about what caused her breakup. A very unfounded pet theory soon emerged from the internet’s den of inequity: that Solange must have cheated on Ferguson—with her former manager, nonetheless.

Advertisement

“‘My body left me with no choice’ Solange just raised the excuse bar high for cheating,” wrote one Twitter user (h/t BuzzFeed).

The buzz was loud enough to provoke Solange to respond in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Advertisement

“Yo, John [Bogaard] is my former co-manager y’all gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life,” she wrote. “To take my words ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey…which has already been painful enough and turn [it] into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just…wow.”



“I hate to even give this energy, but I will not let something so untrue follow me when I’ve tried to lead my life in truth,” Solange continued. “I hope y’all spread this with the same conviction and energy that [you] did that false narrative. Much love.”

Advertisement

Solange also tagged Bogaard in a photo and apologized to him for the “unkind” and “lying” comments being posted.

Advertisement

Breaking up is hard to do. It’s even harder to do on the internet. And it’s incomprehensibly difficult to do when that same internet is full of drama-hungry herbs.

Good luck and God bless, Solo.