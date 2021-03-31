Social Distancing With Stacy Adams: Steve Harvey Is Hosting the Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind & Fire

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Miss Universe Pageant on December 08, 2019. Photo : Paras Griffin/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The shine of Steve Harvey’s teeth and the sheen of his mustache are providing the positive energy you may be feeling this week because the comedian-actor has just landed his next hosting gig!

On Tuesday, Verzuz officially announced that Steve will be assuming hosting duties for this Easter Sunday’s main event: The Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind & Fire. The official account for the online event co-founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland also posted an apt throwback video of Steve’s routine in The Kings of Comedy where he honored grown folks’ music by jamming on stage to EWF’s “Would You Mind.”

“2 of my all time favorite bands battling it out on Sunday 4/4 #theisleybrothers



@verzuztv the elements, @EarthWindFire ...my mind,” Steve tweeted once the news broke, using mind-blown emojis to color his excitement.

If you listen to Steve’s radio show or follow his account on Instagram, you may recall that Steve’s excitement was clearly displayed as soon as the Verzuz act was even announced—so clearly it is divine order that he got this gig.

Needless to say, this night is going to be hilarious.

I must state the obvious: hopefully Steve won’t pull a Miss Universe mishap and announce that the winner of the Verzuz match that night is The Temptations or something. I guess then we could call it… Miss Univerzuz.

CSI: Miami Gif : GIPHY

Additionally, Verzuz has been on its business partnership game following the news that it has been acquired by the Triller Network. On Monday, Verzuz announced a music partnership with the now-trendy exercise equipment and media company Peloton, as part of Peloton’s Artist Series. It’s just how it sounds—you can listen to the Verzuz playlists while pumping away those biking legs in your personal self-isolated workout area.

More info on that via the press release sent to The Root (note: if you already missed the class on Monday, there are two more to catch at the time of this blog’s publishing!):



To kick-off the series and honor Women’s History Month, the first Peloton Verzuz classes will be Brandy vs. Monica, pairing two epic artists’ legendary tracks in an empowering musical celebration. In the Verzuz spirit of friendly rivalry, Peloton Members will be able to use the Tag function during classes to decide whether they’re on team #VerzuzBrandy or #VerzuzMonica. Following Brandy vs. Monica, the next matchup will be Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland. Be sure to check out Round One starting March 29: Brandy vs. Monica Run with Rebecca Kennedy 3/29 at 7 p.m. ET Brandy vs. Monica Two for One Ride with Cody Rigsby and Emma Lovewell 3/31 at 7:30 p.m. ET Brandy vs. Monica Full Body Strength with Adrian Williams 4/1 at 12 p.m. ET

So, I guess you’ll either be sweating due to an at-home fitness workout or because you’re an uncle at the grill (with appropriate sandals, of course) preparing the Easter Sunday Verzuz meal. Either way, make sure you iron that fly outfit (with extra starch!) and tune into Verzuz this Sunday April 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m ET via Instagram or the Triller app! See y’all there...in my Sunday best.