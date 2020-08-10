Social Cinematography: Ava DuVernay to Produce Docuseries Based on 'One Perfect Shot' Twitter Account

Ava DuVernay speaks onstage during the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon on February 6 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo : Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE ( Getty Images )

If you’ve been on Twitter for a good amount of time, you’ve probably seen whole-ass relationships, babies, careers, projects and deals materialize from Twitter. “It’s not just Twitter,” isn’t just a saying—it’s reality.

As for the entertainment industry, one particular project we can point to is the upcoming film Zola, which came from an epic Twitter thread that inspired many other “story time” threads hoping to strike the same grade of gold.



If you’re a part of Film Twitter, you probably follow an account called One Perfect Shot. I know I do. It’s actually one of my favorite accounts. The concept is simple, yet lovely—the account posts an intriguing still from a film and cites the film, director, cinematographer and often provides a cool blurb about the behind-the-scenes process of the film. Here’s an example, from Julie Dash’s Daughters of the Dust:

Well, streets were watching this account and you might as well call those streets “ARRAY Blvd,” because Ava DuVernay (via ARRAY Filmworks) and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television will be developing a docuseries based on the account for HBO Max! DuVernay will be executive producing along with One Perfect Shot account owner Neil Miller (of Film School Rejects).



Per Variety:



Each episode of “One Perfect Shot,” inspired by the Twitter account of the same name and narrated by DuVernay, will see a director given an array of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. The directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Each filmmaker will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their cinematic achievements. They will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing,” DuVernay said in a statement. “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max.”



Oh yeah, I’m already preparing to geek the fuck out about this series. Let’s go!



