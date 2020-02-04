Sneak Peek: Black Canary Knows It's a Man's World but It'll Be Nothing Without a Woman or a Girl in Birds of Prey

BIRDS OF PREY – “Black Canary” / Warner Bros. Pictures (YouTube)

In a follow-up to Suicide Squad, D.C. Comics is continuing the saga of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after her epic split with the Joker as she “joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.”

James Brown gave us one of the best lyrics of all time in his song, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”: This is a man’s world / This is a man’s world / But it wouldn’t be nothing / Nothing without a woman or a girl.



Apparently, incels have yet to get this memo, completely discounting Birds of Prey because it’s not —wait for it— rife with enough sex appeal, despite their intentional inability to even locate the clit.

For example, this wet sock right here:

Or this bout of fake news here:

Not unlike the unrealistic women they’ve dreamed in their heads, this narrative is completely false. As Screen Rant pointed out in January, Birds of Prey actually outsold both Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad on its first day of pre-sales . Oh, curses! Looks like that pesky little concept called “facts,” got in the way of misogyny once again. Nice try, though!

But like writer Clarkisha Kent already told y’all, the girls and the gays will fully enjoy this film just fine. And if you don’t identify with those groups and are actually open to enjoying nice things, you will, too!



Anyway!

In an exclusive clip obtained by The Root, we are introduced to the ferocious Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and her killer pipes. No, seriously, she got that Whitney Houston glass-breaking register. And that’s not all her voice can do. But, I won’t ruin Black Canary’s big moment for you.

Plus, the gang of ladies is pretty diverse—along with Robbie and Smollett-Bell, we have Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead , Ali Wong, Ella Jay Basco and more.

I got to catch an advanced screening of the film and it’s full of girl power (seriously, the one-take fight scene is something else!) and campiness that’ll have each audience member leaving with a big ol’ smile on their face. Hopefully, not caused by a chemical spill or anything. Fuck you, Joker!

Plus, Jurnee shouted us out! Mini Tonja is kind of stanning because she always wanted to be Jurnee’s best friend growing up watching her on Full House and other 90s television.

Go see this damn movie.

Birds of Prey skates into theaters Friday, Feb. 7.