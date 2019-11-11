Smoked Out: Faith Evans Dishes On Smoking Pot With Whitney Houston

Now that Whitney Houston’s former bestie and long-rumored secret lover Robyn Crawford has (sort of) broken her silence about their “physical relationship” in her forthcoming memoir A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, everyone seems to have a story to tell about the late R&B diva.

Even Biggie’s widow turned Stevie J’s current wifey, Faith Evans.

The platinum-selling First Lady of Bad Boy is spilling the beans about getting lifted with her Heartbreak Hotel homegirl.

“Whitney and Bobby [Brown] used to live in the same country club as me and my ex-husband and one day they came to our house,” Evans told Page Six. “We were drinking wine, smoking joints, and they had this thing where they [would] dance and curse at each other.”

Sounds like a stone gas, honey!

The “ I’ll Be Missin’ You” singer told the tabloid that the six -time Grammy Award winner “looked at [her] and said, ‘Faith we got to do a reality show,’ and I said, ‘Girl y’all just did the first episode right here.”

Houston must’ve been prophetic; the Grammy Award winner starred on TV One’s R&B Divas and recently made blogosphere chatter with her romantic link to former Notorious B.I.G. producer Steven “ Stevie J” Jordan , who is now a fixture on the Mona Scott-Young produced Love & Hip Hop franchise.

Houston, herself, became a reality TV icon via the infamous 2005 Being Bobby Brown reality series, which vaulte d Bravo into becoming a behemoth of the genre.

A legend in her own right, Evans further described her relationship with Houston, with whom she shared the same record label affiliations during the 1990s. (For most of the decade, Sean Puffy Daddy Diddy Brother Love Combs’ hit-making enterprise was marketed and distributed through Clive Davis’ Arista Records, where Houston reigned supreme as a top-selling international superstar.)

The New Jersey-bred powerhouses, alongside Kelly Price, collaborated on the smoldering R&B platter, “Heartbreak Hotel” in 1998, which ruled the Billboard R&B Singles chart for seven weeks in 1999.

“We started really hanging out when Biggie passed away,” Evans explained.

“One of the first places she invited me was Donatella Versace’s house in ’97 … I was like, ‘Girl, I don’t have no outfit.’ So she brought me one… It was a dinner party… and men with no shirts [were] serving platters.”

After years of drug use, Houston died on February 11, 2011, of coronary artery disease. According to ABC News, toxicology reports stated that blood tests indicate that she smoked marijuana within two weeks before her death.

In January 2004, Evans and her then-husband, manager/producer Todd Russaw, spent the night in Fulton County Jail after being arrested in the Atlanta suburb of Hapeville, Ga., for possession of marijuana and cocaine, MTV reported.

And i n August 2010, the “Soon As I Get Home” songbird was arrested on DUI charges.

Correction: 11/11/19, 8:47 a.m.: This story has been edited to reflect that Whitney Houston has won six Grammys.