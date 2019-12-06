Since Brandy Says We're Getting a Moesha Reboot, Maybe We Can Finally Find Out WTF Happened to Myles

Brandy Norwood attends Lucky Brand Presents Lucky Lounge: City Jam with Brandy on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo : Robin Marchant ( Getty Images for Lucky Brand )

Mo to the, E to the, up in the morning, a new day is starting and Brandy Norwood is realizing her responsibility, which is to let us know (again) Moesha is being rebooted!

As Vibe reports, Norwood had a bit of a reunion with co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Adam Young at Ralph’s 29th Annual DIVA Foundation event this past weekend. The event is hosted by the longtime actress’ non-profit organization whose mission is to “raise funds, awareness, erase the stigma still connected to HIV/AIDS, mental wellness, and educate people about STDs including HIV, Hepatitis C, and other life threatening diseases.”



Naturally, the three had to talk about the possible return of the popular ‘90s sitcom created by Ralph Farquahar, Sara V. Finney and Vida Spears.

“We would like to know, would you like to do a Moesha reboot?” Ralph asked, straight up.



“Yeah, absolutely. I’m here for it. I’m here to solidify that we’re gonna bring Moesha back,” Norwood confirmed with a smile.



This isn’t the first time Brandy hinted at a possible Moesha reboot. In fact, it’s been about two years since she last seriously considered bringing back the show, which brings fans many nostalgic feelings.



“Absolutely, we need a reboot to this show, because we ended on a cliff,” Norwood teased when the full cast reunited on The Real in 2017. “Myles was kidnapped. We don’t know who was pregnant.”



Excellent point, Brandy. Myles was kidnapped. And that shit was never solved! If you recall correctly, the UPN series ended on a major cliffhanger. Moesha was wondering if she should move in with Hakeem (R.I.P. Lamont Bentley), a mysterious pregnancy test found in Moesha’s dorm room revealed positive results and Myles was kidnapped by a rival of Dorian (portrayed by Ray J).

Moesha series finale / UPN (YouTube)

The series ended with Moesha fainting from the latter news, as Dorian peered down wearing the prototype of Bunny Eyez. OK , OK , that last part with the eyeglasses didn’t happen.



Anyway, this reboot needs to actually happen. Especially since this means Countess Vaughn will probably be back. And you can never have enough Countess Vaughn.