Simone Biles Gives Us a Glimpse Into Her Journey to the Tokyo Olympics With Docuseries Simone vs. Herself

Image : Facebook Watch

Much like yourself, I know absolutely nothing about the amount of discipline and sacrifice it takes to become a g old medal O lympian. But in the latest installment of Facebook Watch’s Emmy award-winning series Versus, we’ll get a sneak peek into the day-to-day life of superstar gymnast Simone Biles.



As a four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Champion, Simone’s status as one of the greatest athletes of all time is unquestioned. What Simone vs. Herself sets out to do, however, is to document that journey as the 23-year-old prepares for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. In having to endure the weight of ever-increasing expectations, staying focused despite postponements and conquering the myriad of challenges that come with being so incredibly successful, Simone vs. Herself has all the makings of must-see TV.

“My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I’ve been trying to prove myself to others,” Simone said in a statement provided to The Root. “My mom has always encouraged me to be the ‘best Simone I can be’ and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo. I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too.”

I’m sure we could all use some thug motivation, and it sounds like Simone vs. Herself is more than up for the task. After giving us a glimpse into how Steph Curry was able to single-handedly revolutionize basketball with Stephen vs. Game, and Tom Brady’s quest to defeat Father Time with Tom vs. Time, Facebook’s decision to chronicle Simone as she prepares for the inevitable collision between COVID-19 and the Summer Olympics sounds like a win.

Set to arrive this summer, you can check out the trailer: