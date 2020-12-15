Signs of the Times: Boots Riley’s I’m A Virgo Gets Series Order at Amazon, Jharrel Jerome to Star

Jharrel Jerome attends TIME 100 Next 2019 at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. Image : Craig Barritt For TIME ( Getty Images )

As previously reported by The Root, Moonlight and When They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome is attached to star in an upcoming series from Boots Riley entitled, I’m A Virgo. Variety announced today that Amazon has given the green light for the series, though there’s no word yet on a potential release date.

To refresh your memory, I’m A Virgo, a co-production between Amazon Studios and Media Res, is being described as “an absurdist coming of age story” about a 13-foot-tall Black man, (played by Jerome) who lives in Oakland, Calif. Riley is set to write, direct and executive produce the half-hour series. Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, Tze Chun, and Jerome will also executive produce alongside Riley. Speaking on the series, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios had this to say:

I’m A Virgo is refreshingly original and there’s nothing else like it on television. No one is quite like Boots, and we’re so excited to be working with him and Jharrel on this fantastical, funny, and utterly unique new series. We can’t wait for our Prime Video customers to see it.

Boots Riley also commented further on his upcoming series, saying, “I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project. This show will either have me lauded or banned, and as such, I have demanded payment up front.” This series marks the first project for Riley since his 2018 feature, Sorry to Bother You starring Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson. The eclectic film earned a Grand Jury Prize nomination at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and was met with critical acclaim. As for Jerome, he’s fresh off his 2019 history-making Emmy win for his portrayal of Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. He also recently starred in the HBO adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ New York Times Bestseller Between the World and Me.

Speaking of Jerome, did y’all see that viral throwback video floating around last week of him performing in his high school’s production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights? And did you also see Lin-Manuel standing to Jerome’s immediate left belting out the tunes alongside him? And did you also know In the Heights is expected to make its feature debut on June 18, 2021?

It kind of makes this moment feel a bit full circle, don’t you think? Maybe this is what they meant when they said “It Won’t Be Long Now.” Life really does come at you fast.