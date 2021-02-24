Showtime Sets Premiere Date for New Sketch Comedy Series From Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh

Ziwe Fumudoh attends the Vulture Festival presented by AT&T - Comedy Show at The Bell House on May 20, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo : Andrew Toth for Vulture Festival ( Getty Images )

Former Desus & Mero writer and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh will be making her small screen debut soon, thanks to Showtime.

Deadline announced that the network has signed on to launch Ziwe, a six-part sketch comedy series that will consist of interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches, fake commercials and field pieces. Originally securing a straight-to-series order back in October, the show will now premiere on May 8 at 11p.m., joining the already hilarious slate of late night laughs from hosts like Desus & Mero and Amber Ruffin. Cole Escola, who co-wrote the script for Ziwe will be featured in the series, with A24 set to executive produce alongside Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese.

Fomoduh quickly became a regular during the quarantine, thanks to her Instagram live series “Baited,” which often addressed issues of race and racism through a comedic lens with various guests such as Jeremy O. Harris, Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue as part of their 2021 Young Hollywood creators class, Fomoduh revealed why she believed her Instagram Live series was just what people and the nation needed at the time:



“All of us, every single person watching the show, can relate to either one side or both sides of the conversation and they probably have these personal experiences in those conversations as Americans. Firstly, I think it also has to do with the fact that there was this racial reckoning and cultural awakening of the ways in which racism and has been sort of ingratiated into our society. In the media we consume, in our workplaces, in our criminal justice system. My show came up at the precise time that we as a nation were really starting to address the fundamental issues with race in America. That’s in part because we were all dealing with a global pandemic and had nothing to do but be on our phones, on Instagram”

Speaking on her upcoming Showtime series, she added: “I sure hope that it provides a really sharp satire on media culture, it might be a take on race and class and gender that’s definitely, hopefully funny, which is always a priority, but I want my work to be smart and thoughtful. It fundamentally has to make people laugh. That’s the point. Those are definitely my goals. You’re going to see a variety of guests and interviews and musical elements. It’s just going to be a great time.”

Congrats Ziwe, we always knew you were destined for greatness! (Clearly, because she won a 2021 Skippy and we only pick straight winners ‘round these parts.) Be sure to catch Ziwe when it premieres Saturday, May 8 at 11 p.m. only on Showtime.