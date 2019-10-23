Should Have Seen This Coming: Future Hit With New Paternity Suit, Allegedly the Father of 8th Child

In the words of our brilliant Staff Writer, Anne Branigin, “What’s Scorpio season without Future having another paternity suit?”

Cindy Renae Parker is alleging Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, is the biological father of her 3-month-old son, Legend Ary Wilburn, according to legal documents filed in Nueces County, Texas, obtained by TMZ.



TMZ adds:



Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Cindy says Future agreed to a paternity test but then he went radio silent on her when it came time to get it done. We’re told taking Future to court was Cindy’s last resort and she wanted to solve this amicably and on their own. Our sources say Cindy got a judge’s permission to serve Future’s lawyers in his home state of Georgia ... because he’s harder to track down than Jimmy Hoffa.

Parker’s recounting of his ghosting method is quite similar to that of Eliza Seraphin, who filed a paternity suit in August, claiming Future was the father of her baby daughter. Seraphin’s case is currently pending.



Should this (and Seraphin’s) paternity suit result in a positive DNA test, that will bring the total number of Future’s children to eight. Eight—like the number of hot dog buns in some packets (despite hot dogs coming in packs of 10) or the number of Fast & Furious movies prior to August 2020.



Other than his music, the conversation on Future’s relationship to his children (both confirmed and alleged) have been quite polarizing on social media. Most of the commentary has centered around his most famous ex, Ciara, and their son, Future Zahir Wilburn. Additionally, the close involvement of little Future’s stepdad, Russell Wilson, has caused a bit of a tizzy amongst the rapper’s fans. Because nothing is worse than having a dedicated black male figure in a little black boy’s life, amirite?



“I just want to be able to have a relationship with my kids,” the 35-year-old rapper said, per People, in his Apple Music documentary, The WIZRD, which released earlier this year. “They go beyond social media. I’m changing baby Future’s diaper… I’m listening to my little girl read a book, because that’s all she wants, or she wants to play the piano… It’s my personal life, I’m not going to argue with you on comments — I’ve got kids that I have to see and be there for.”



Just a couple of weeks ago, video surfaced of Future in the studio rapping the lyrics, “I don’t know her name but she had my child.” Art imitating life, I suppose.