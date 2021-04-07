Sheryl Underwood Says She and Sharon Osbourne Haven’t Spoken Since Heated Exchange; Sharon Disagrees...With Receipts!

Sheryl Underwood attends Netflix’s Def Comedy Jam 25 special event in Beverly Hills, California, on September 10, 2017. Photo : Tibrina Hobson/AFP ( Getty Images )

It seems the rift between Sheryl Underwood and former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne has deepened, according to this latest development.

People reports that in the three-part episode series of her podcast, titled “Sharon Walks Away,” Underwood took a moment to address several things in regard to Osbourne— including Sharon’s “blindsided” comments. Sheryl explained that she was the moderator for that particular question and that none of the questions came from the show’s execs, even admitting that before she broached the topic— she was already considering her delivery.

“In my gut, I thought this was going to go left,” she explained. “And so I wanted to put it in its proper order, be very calm, but there were a few people that criticized me on that—’Why do you give any f—— about somebody’s feelings? They give no f—— about yours.’ It’s not about the reaction of the person, it’s about me and who I’m trying to evolve and mature to be.”

Underwood also divulged that since that incredulous day on The Talk, Osbourne had not reached out to her directly to apologize and that the two have not been in communication, even going so far as to pull out her phone and peruse through her messages to confirm. But according to Page Six, Sharon says that’s untrue and has pulled out the receipts (aka text message screenshots sent to the Daily Mail) to disprove Sheryl’s statement. Per Page Six:

“I not only sent these messages to Sheryl but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room. Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me.” “‘Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I’m deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday,” reads one screenshot provided by Osbourne, dated March 12. “I don’t want to lose my true friend over this. I’m sorry for telling you to f**k off during break, I’m sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I’m sorry for losing my temper with you.” Osbourne continued, “I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind-sided attack. You know me. You know how I’ve always had your back. We’ve outlasted everyone on this show and that’s because we’ve always been a team and had each other’s backs.” “I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I’m here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry. Is there anything You need from me or that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always — Sharon.” A follow-up message from March 15 reads, “Hi Sheryl. I know you’re taking space and I don’t want to disrespect that. I’m just reaching out because I want you [to] know I’m thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss.” Osbourne’s supposedly final note, from March 18, reads, “Sheryl I am thinking about you. Hope you are well. Sending my love.”

Regardless of whose story is actually true, Sher yl made it abundantly clear that she still considers Osbourne and her family to be people she deeply cares for but regrets how the situation unfolded.



“I still love the Osbournes, from what I’ve known of them,” she said. “I don’t know anything other than what I’ve experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me. And maybe people don’t want to hear me say, ‘I still love the Osbournes.’ I’m not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated,” she added. “I’m very disappointed. And I’m just trying to navigate my feelings about that because it was a trauma.”

She added, “Sometimes in life, something happens and you go, ‘Gosh, if I just would’ve...’ There’s nothing I could have ‘just would’ve’—this was going to happen, out of my control. Sometimes you don’t want to know what you know, you don’t want to feel and hear what you feel and hear, don’t want to accept what you have to accept.”