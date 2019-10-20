She’s Our Hero: In HBO’s Watchmen, Regina King Kicks White Supremacist Ass

Black women do it again.
In HBO’s Watchmen, the queen, Regina King, plays Angela Abar, a superhero who kicks white supremacist ass. We stan.
For the record, Regina King has always been a superhero in our eyes—only difference is that this time, Hollywood gave her a flyyy (presumably) leather ‘fit, a rosary, and a mask.
For Angela, the objective is clear: Stop racists and white supremacists. Sadly, racism is almost as American as apple pie—in reality and in the fictional world of Watchmen.
“Race is a big part of America’s fabric. Race and racism,” says King.
Our queen has returned—let us rejoice. See the entire video above.
Watchmen premieres Sunday, Oct. 20 on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.