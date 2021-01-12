Shawna Thomas Secures Executive Producer Spot on CBS This Morning, CNN’s Abby Phillip to Take Over Inside Politics

Award-winning journalist Shawna Thomas; CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip on stage at the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign on January 14, 2020. Photo : CNN Pressroom , Robyn Beck (AFP for Getty Images)

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s been a whooole lot of Black Girl Magic happening on the political front lately. And with the most recent round of major news network developments, it looks like things are about to stay that way.



On Monday, CBS announced that Emmy award-winning journalist Shawna Thomas would be stepping into the role of executive producer for CBS News’ CBS This Morning with Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil on February 1. “When CBS News decided to bring the news back to the mornings many years ago, I took note and cheered them on for not trying to just copy the other network morning shows,” Thomas explained in the press release. “I am excited to join a show that is determined to inform the audience without pandering to them and use those precious two hours, as well as unlimited time online, to expand the creative storytelling that the journalists of CBS News are already famous for.”

President and senior executive producer of CBS News Susan Zirinsky added: “Shawna Thomas is one of the top news minds in our field. She’s a hands-on storyteller, accomplished journalist and an inspiring leader. Shawna has consistently embraced new ways and platforms to deliver high-quality journalism to audiences everywhere. She has the passion and experience to take CBS This Morning to the next level during these transformational times.”

But wait—there’s more!

CNN also announced yesterday that our favorite political homegirl Abby Phillip would be taking the reins of the Sunday morning slot of Inside Politics from John King. Her new role is set to begin on January 24 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET, with Phillip also being named as the network’s senior political correspondent.

CNN’s chief national correspondent John King sent out a tweet in support of his colleague saying: “Congrats rockstar @abbyphillip!!!! Sunday mornings are special and in great hands here. I get to sleep a little more, and parent a little better, after 5 years of 7-day weeks.” Phillip was all of us during the recent election week coverage, often saying the things that needed to be said—and that we all wanted to say—while simultaneously breaking down the chaos of the moment.

Before joining CNN, Phillip covered political news for the Washington Post and before that did digital reporting for ABC News. Before joining CBS, Shawna Thomas worked at Vice News, spending three years as the bureau chief in Washington D.C., where she covered all things policy and politics for Vice News Tonight on HBO. As a senior producer, Thomas’ keen eye for accuracy and transparency assisted the nightly program in receiving four Emmy awards and a Peabody award, specifically for their coverage on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.