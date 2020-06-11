Seminars and Concerts and STEM, Oh My: Here Are Some Virtual Events to Check Out This Weekend

From L to R: Michael Ealy, Lena Waithe and Billy Porter are among the stars involved in a a few virtual events this weekend. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Liliane Lathan ( Getty Images ) , JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP ( Getty Images )

This weekend is much like the last, and will be a lot like the one after it. While the weather is warming up, it’s still important to practice proper social distancing protocol. If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this particular weekend, social media is chock full of entertainment at your fingertips, and The Root is here with options. Not only do these virtual events cover the entertainment aspect we need (from a safe distance), but many of them are philanthropic, as well.



Advertisement

Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk and drink some water!

JUNE 11

Racial Equality

SPECTRUM Virtual is a virtual convening of multicultural changemakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, cross-sector practitioners, and investors who are committed to seeing progress in closing the racial wealth gap. The final day of the three-day conference is June 11, and on opening day, politician Stacey Abrams addressed the attendees in a special video message.

Advertisement

Today’s final panel is called “America Is Suffering,” which includes “some of the most influential voices on the front lines, demanding justice for our communities.”

Remodel Your Home With Wayfair's Sales of the Day Read on The Inventory

STEM Learning

This is something anyone could enjoy, whether a youngster or a bit older. EarthX is teaming up with National Geographic for Ocean Week, where those in attendance will learn about the ocean, it’s creatures, and how to protect it.

Advertisement

Some of the events happening during today’s Ocean Week programming include “Chasing Coral” and the EarthXOcean Conference. Check it out here.

Advertisement

JUNE 12

Career Help

If you want to get a leg up on your career as a writer, look no further than Chantelle Adanna. The author launched an online course in order to help writers navigate the self-publishing world and how to be their own agents on a budget.

Advertisement

She is booking now for her July 1st Live Webinar. If you’re interested in a 45-minute consultation call with Chantelle, click here.

Music

SummerStage Anywhere is a new digital series from Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage. “The People Speak” event, created in collaboration with VOICES, a nonprofit arts, education and social justice organization, features “contemporary artists and authors who will use events, music and words from our nation’s history as inspiration for new discussions.”

Advertisement

Be on the lookout for appearances and speeches from actor Michael Ealy, actress, musician and multi-instrumentalist Megalyn E.K, and Pose’s Ryan Jamaal Swain. The event will be held all summer long.

Advertisement

JUNE 13

Prom

School is still not out for many high school students despite the quarantine. In order to bring a little joy to students who identify as members of the LGBTQ community, Billboard is hosting “Pride Prom,” a virtual event featuring performances from queer artists, an interactive DJ set, and a drag performance leading up to the announcement of the 2020 Pride Prom Queen.

Advertisement

Billy Porter, Lena Waithe, Todrick Hall, Wilson Cruz, the cast of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’, and more will be in attendance during Billboard’s #PrideSummit content, which includes the Pride Prom. Click here for more.

Advertisement

JUNE 14

Music

K-Pop fans, you’re in for a treat: BTS is performing in an online pay-per-view style event “Bang Bang Con the Live,” to make up for the cancellation of their world tour. The event starts at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT, so make sure you’re well-rested if you plan on watching.

Advertisement

NYC-based DJ April Hunt, Rashaad Newsome, performer and Legendary Monster Mon_Teese and My House star Precious are presenting a new project promoting and celebrating black joy. Her two-part video and live DJ set titled “Go Off! Joy in Defiance” celebrates “Black queer sonic, visual, and performative traditions.” The event, held at 6 p.m. ET, is in collaboration with New York City’s The Shed, an arts center presenting original works from artists across platforms.