Self-Isolating? Channel Megan Thee Stallion and Be Classy, Bougie and Ratchet With the #SavageChallenge

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Drive the boat at home
Megan Thee Stallion #SavageChallenge @queen.kekeeee TikTok Instagram black influencers viral dances Savage Suga
Megan Thee Stallion, doing the #SavageChallenge on Instagram.
Screenshot: YouTube

Hot girl summer may be delayed, but it is not denied!

Since most of the nation is stuck in the house due to a local government mandate, we have nothing but time! As The Root’s entertainment writer, I am here to be entertaining. Are you not entertained?!

Following the energy of viral dances created by black girls (shout-out to Jalaiah Harmon), Choreographer Keke (@queen.kekeeee) decided to give us the #SavageChallenge, set to Megan Thee Stallion’s song off of her new Suga mixtape called “Savage.”

Here is the tutorial, slowed-down, so you can learn it effectively:

Quarantine content! Hot Girl Self-Isolation!

Of course, the challenge blew the fuck up and everybody wanted a piece. From the creator’s namesake Keke Palmer to Marsai Martin, everyone and their mama (and daughter!) channeled their classy, bougie and ratchet, yuh! And yes, Meg did it, too.

Also, I made a point to do some investigative field reporting and do the challenge myself! That’s right, I had to get in on the fun, too. Get into my version, paying homage to Meg with the red wig:

Have you done the #SavageChallenge? Drop those links in the comments! If you haven’t tried it yet, now you have a fun weekend project!

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

