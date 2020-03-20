Self-Isolating? Channel Megan Thee Stallion and Be Classy, Bougie and Ratchet With the #SavageChallenge

Megan Thee Stallion, doing the #SavageChallenge on Instagram. Screenshot : YouTube

Hot girl summer may be delayed, but it is not denied!

Since most of the nation is stuck in the house due to a local government mandate, we have nothing but time! As The Root’s entertainment writer, I am here to be entertaining. Are you not entertained?!



Following the energy of viral dances created by black girls (shout-out to Jalaiah Harmon), Choreographer Keke (@queen.kekeeee) decided to give us the #SavageChallenge, set to Megan Thee Stallion’s song off of her new Suga mixtape called “Savage.”

Here is the tutorial, slowed-down, so you can learn it effectively:

Quarantine content! Hot Girl Self-Isolation!



Of course, the challenge blew the fuck up and everybody wanted a piece. From the creator’s namesake Keke Palmer to Marsai Martin, everyone and their mama (and daughter!) channeled their classy, bougie and ratchet, yuh! And yes, Meg did it, too.

Also, I made a point to do some investigative field reporting and do the challenge myself! That’s right, I had to get in on the fun, too. Get into my version, paying homage to Meg with the red wig:

Have you done the #SavageChallenge? Drop those links in the comments! If you haven’t tried it yet, now you have a fun weekend project!

