Scottie Pippen Shares That His Firstborn Son Antron Has Died at the Age of 33

On Monday, Scottie Pippen shared some tragic news via Twitter. His eldest son Antron died this past Sunday at the age of 33.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game,” the 55-year-old basketball legend and former Chicago Bulls player wrote.

According to TMZ, Antron was born in 1987. His mother is Karen McCollum, who married Scottie in 1988; the pair divorced in 1990. Antron played basketball at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) and also spent time playing at South Georgia Technical College. South Georgia Tech posted a tribute to Antron on Twitter which read, “The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season.”



Scottie did not disclose Antron’s cause of death, though he did confirm his son lived with chronic asthma.



“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” he added. “He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”



Scottie’s estranged wife Larsa shared her feelings on the tragic news via her Instagram Story per People, noting, “Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron.”



“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Scottie concluded. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.



Rest in power, Antron.

