School Is in Session: Keegan-Michael Key & Audible Team Up on The History of Sketch Comedy

In a new audio-series exclusively on Audible, Keegan-Michael Key will be dishing out history lessons on the evolution of sketch comedy, as told through his experience. The comedic actor will both write and perform each of the 10 episodes, along with his wife Elle Key, who also serves as co-writer and director.



Per Variety, in The History of Sketch Comedy, “Key will explore major moments in sketch history, going back to acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s through the rise of variety television and training grounds such as the Second City in Chicago. In addition to highlighting influential moments and sketches, Key will offer in-depth studies on some of the landmark characters, concepts and performers that shaped sketch comedy and influenced him personally.” It’s also being described as “equal parts master class, personal journey and performance.”



Speaking on the new project, Key explained: “Audible has raised the bar for audio storytelling and I’m excited to take this deep dive into the world of sketch comedy, share some iconic sketches, and show some appreciation to the legends who helped shape this world.”

Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, head of U.S. content at Audible also expressed Audible’s excitement for this new venture saying, “Keegan-Michael Key has created and performed some of comedy’s most memorable sketches over the years. We can’t wait to bring this immersive comedy experience, brimming with Keegan-Michael’s unique sense of humor and brilliance to our Audible listeners.”

A History of Sketch Comedy will be available exclusively for Audible Plus subscribers and is set to premiere on January 28, 2021. Keegan-Michael Key can currently be seen on Netflix’s new original holiday movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey alongside Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker, and Anika Noni Rose. He’ll also star in the Meryl Streep and James Corden-led Prom, also slated to drop on Netflix on December 4.