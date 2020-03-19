Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Health

Scary Hours: Drake Reportedly Self-Isolating After Partying with Kevin Durant, Who Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Jay Connor
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusDrakeKevin DurantCANADAtoronto
392
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Scary Hours: Drake Reportedly Self-Isolating After Partying with Kevin Durant, Who Tested Positive for the Coronavirus
Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Drake is ubiquitous.

Be it the Billboard charts, the clubs, or your girl’s DMs, the 6 God ain’t hard to find because much like the coronavirus, he’s pulling up and showing out every-damn-where.

Advertisement

To that end, being Mr. Congeniality has its pitfalls, as the Independent reports that the Grammy Award-winning rapper is laying low in Toronto and self-isolating after exposing himself to the coronavirus. Last week, he was seen running the streets of West Hollywood with his BFF Kevin Durant, who soon after was revealed to be the latest victim of the ongoing pandemic.

Drake even documented their outing on Instagram, posting a picture of the two with the caption, “Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up.”

There’s been no word on the “God’s Plan” rapper being tested for COVID-19, but with a swath of other celebs and public figures confirming their own diagnosis, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Advertisement

It also puts Drake’s decision to rock a Home Alone hoodie during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals in a new light, considering the parallels between their current predicament and that the hilarious hoodie was a clear jab at Durant’s absence from the series at that point—due to a nasty quad injury.

Advertisement

We’re wishing Durant a speedy recovery and hopefully, October’s Very Own is good too.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Eddie Murphy Gets the Last Laugh, Wins 2020 Razzie Redeemer Award for Dolemite Is My Name

Your Racism Is Showing: Coronavirus and the Racist History of Pandemics

Donald Trump's Old Ebola Tweets Reveal His Incompetence on Coronavirus

President Draft Dodger Calls Himself ‘Wartime President’ Because He’s Really Into Role Play