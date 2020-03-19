Scary Hours: Drake Reportedly Self-Isolating After Partying with Kevin Durant, Who Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Photo : Ronald Martinez ( Getty Images )

Drake is ubiquitous.

Be it the Billboard charts, the clubs, or your girl’s DMs, the 6 God ain’t hard to find because much like the coronavirus, he’s pulling up and showing out every-damn-where.



To that end, being Mr. Congeniality has its pitfalls, as the Independent reports that the Grammy Award-winning rapper is laying low in Toronto and self-isolating after exposing himself to the coronavirus. Last week, he was seen running the streets of West Hollywood with his BFF Kevin Durant, who soon after was revealed to be the latest victim of the ongoing pandemic.

Drake even documented their outing on Instagram, posting a picture of the two with the caption, “Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up.”

There’s been no word on the “God’s Plan” rapper being tested for COVID-19, but with a swath of other celebs and public figures confirming their own diagnosis, it’s best to err on the side of caution.



It also puts Drake’s decision to rock a Home Alone hoodie during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals in a new light, considering the parallels between their current predicament and that the hilarious hoodie was a clear jab at Durant’s absence from the series at that point—due to a nasty quad injury.

We’re wishing Durant a speedy recovery and hopefully, October’s Very Own is good too.