Say So Long to This Savage Year: Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion to Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’ Eve

Doja Cat, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attend “Birds Of Prey”: A Night Of Music And Mayhem In HARLEYWOOD on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Ari Perilstein for Atlantic Records ( Getty Images )

Billboard announced today that “Juicy” singer Doja Cat is one of the latest additions to the performances for this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The “Like That” artist will join the West Coast lineup, hosted by “Level Up” singer Ciara, from Los Angeles’ Hollywood Party. Meanwhile on the East Coast, “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion will join hosts Ryan Seacrest, Billy Porter and Lucy Hale for a special performance in Times Square. “It’s about to get HOT,” Seacrest wrote in a tweet. “Megan is bringing the heat to #RockingEve.”

And speaking of special performances, the one-and-only Jenny from he block, aka Jennifer Lopez, will be closing out the event just minutes before the ball drops in New York City. Additional performances include Nelly, Jimmie Allen and Cyndi Lauper who will accompany Billy Porter for a special duet during the night. The pair is expected to perform a selection from the award-winning Broadway musical, Kinky Boots.The 49th annual show is set to air on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and will run until 2 a.m. ET. It will also unfortunately be closed to the public for the first time in nearly 50 years in an effort to follow federal and state guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with USA Today, Ryan Seacrest had this to say about the event:

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings. We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Additional acts are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the New Year’s Eve celebration.