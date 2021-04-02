Saweetie and Quavo Each Publicly Comment on Elevator Incident That 'Happened a Year Ago'

Quavo and Saweetie attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020. Photo : Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation ( Getty Images )

Trigger Warning: This story contains instances of physical abuse and harm.

Following disturbing elevator footage surfacing of Saweetie and Quavo involved in a physical altercation, the former couple have made separate public comments on the matter. Earlier this month, each rapper took to social media to confirm they had broken up after dating for more than 2 years, amid cheating rumors.



The Root reported on the incident on Tuesday.

To recap, entertainment writer Shanelle Genai reported:



In the minute-and-a-half long clip, you can see the “Icy” artist take a swing at Quavo, grab an orange Call of Duty case and attempt to get away. In an effort to retrieve the case from Saweetie, Quavo then pulls her by her arm, flinging her back into the elevator until they both fall to the floor. Saweetie remains on the floor until the end of the video but Quavo gets back on his feet, only turning to look back at her every so often instead of helping her up or checking to see if she’s OK. (He also has a Candid Camera moment after he realizes the camera did, in fact, catch all of that go down, but unlike the show—there were no smiles here.) The elevator then opens up and a gentleman is seen waiting on the other side, but he doesn’t get in.

After the video footage surfaced, both Saweetie and Quavo became trending topics on Twitter with fans erupting into discussion and debate. On Thursday, Saweetie broke her silence.



“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” Saweetie told TMZ in a statement.



Hours later, Quavo made his own statement to TMZ noting, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”



TMZ also reports that LAPD would like to meet with Saweetie and Quavo as this could potentially be a criminal matter.



If you or someone you know is involved in an incident involving domestic violence and you require assistance, please contact the National Domestic Hotline at the nationwide number 1−800−799−SAFE(7233) or TTY 1−800−787−3224 or (206) 518-9361 (Video Phone Only for Deaf Callers) or you can request assistance via email at thehotline.org.

