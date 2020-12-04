Santa Came Early: If You Ever Wanted to Sample Mariah’s Cookies, Here’s Your Chance

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Mariah Carey’s Christmas empire is expanding, with the pop diva and undeniable queen of the holiday season announcing a new line of goodies: Mariah’s Cookies. Yes, we’re talking literal cookies, you heathens.



As People reports, Mariah’s monopoly on all-things-Christmas is taking a sweet turn on Friday, with the launch of the new cookie line. The treats, developed in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and restaurateur Robert Earl, will be available for purchase in more than 30 U.S. cities, with more markets to follow in the coming weeks.



The cookie line offers classic flavors: for chocolate lovers, there’s a chocolate chunk and triple chocolate chunk, as well as H eath bar, lemon cooler and spiced oatmeal raisin (why). There are also more seasonal specials: classic gingerbread cookies, pumpkin, and white chocolate cranberry. The brand will also be virtual, meaning restaurants can license the “Mariah’s Cookies” name, then bake and sell the cookies from their own establishments. What this means for you is that whenever your Mariah cravings kick in, you can order her cookies through Seamless, UberEats, or most other third-party delivery apps .



Mariah was short and, yes, sweet in her comments announcing the new brand, simply saying “Yay, cookies!”



“Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit,” Earl said in a more traditional PR statement. “As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round.”



The release of the cookies lines up with the debut of her Apple TV+ special, aptly titled, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. Vocal powerhouses Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande will also perform in the holiday show, which stars Carey, “the Queen of Christmas” playing the role of the anti-Grinch.

It may all seem very over the top, as Carey herself will acknowledge (remember, this is a woman who says she has eight Christmas trees in her home), but as her new memoir illustrates, the diva’s complete domination of the holidays is just another example of how Carey has reinvented herself throughout her career.

No word yet when Mariah will serve us some ready-made Carey coquito to go with the cookies, though.