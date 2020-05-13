Same Man Who Feigned Concern Over Zaya Wade Admits He Allowed 'Grown Women' to Perform Oral Sex on His Son and Nephews

Lil Boosie appears onstage during a taping of MTV’s Sucker Free in Times Square on January 23, 2007 in New York City. Photo : Bryan Bedder ( Getty Images )

Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie, born Torrence Hatch Jr.) is perpetually using his phone to display his stupidity, and his most recent act is disturbingly dangerous, to say the least.

The rapper recently took to Instagram Live to discuss the ways in which he basically has the children in his family undergo a toxic masculinity boot camp.



Trigger Warning: The following footage contains a recounting of pedophillic acts.



“I’m training these boys right, I’m training these boys right,” Boosie said during his live session on Monday. “Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13, they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah I got my fuckin’ son dick sucked. You fuckin’ right. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown...checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She check me out. I know what the fuck she did to them; she checked me out, that bitch. I’m getting them prepared, man.”

The 37-year-old rapper currently lives in Baton Rouge, La., per Complex. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) the state of Louisiana defines statutory rape as:



Statutory rape is not specifically penalized in Louisiana. But several statutes criminalize specific sex acts with minors: Aggravated rape punishes sexual intercourse with someone under 13; Sexual battery when, though the sex act is consensual, the victim is younger than 15 and at least three years younger than the offender; and Oral sexual battery when the victim is younger than 15 and at least three years younger than the offender.

Information regarding the state’s reporting mandate is also located at rainn.org.



Understandably, this caused major concern on social media, with some suggesting that Child Protective Services should get involved.

Back in February, Boosie went on a rant saying Dwyane Wade went “too fucking far” when he announced his and Gabrielle Union’s child 2020 Young Futurists honoree Zaya Wade’s gender identity under the guise of concern for the 12-year-old (i.e. people who express disagreement are often fixated on potential sex reassignment surgery, despite no indication that this was the next step of her transition nor would it be anyone’s business if she chose to do so). Somehow, he chooses to chastise loving parents for choosing to embrace their 12-year-old for living in her truth, but is perfectly fine with adults performing sexual acts on children in his family who are of the same age.



Boosie also noted he taught his son how to put on a condom when he was just 9 or 10 years old. “I don’t care what y’all say,” he added. “It’s better than watching cartoons. That’s why they have iPhone 11s. They can watch as much porn as they want. It’s better than them watching cartoons with two men kissing ... Yeah, it’s like that. Yeah, we raise them different ... That’s just how it is.”



“Different,” indeed.

