Samantha Ware Calls Out Lea Michele's Performative Solidarity, Says Lea Made Her Life a 'Living Hell' on the Set of Glee

Samantha Ware, left, attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Sextuplets” on August 07, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif.; Lea Michele attends the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo : Jean Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images ) , Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

As we turn to the “celebrity awareness” chapter of this life book we call “Living In The Age Of Da Rona, Protests and More,” the black community (especially on social media) is becoming more aware of the obtusely insensitive ways in which celebrities (and brands) have been attempting to show their support during the protests for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and more.

Advertisement

Hopping on a trend to appease your ego to avoid real ongoing work when your normal practices contradict the very message of solidarity you displayed on your social media page? That ain’t it.

Advertisement

On Monday, Lea Michelle (Glee) found herself on the Summer Jam Screen.



“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end,” Michele tweeted, adding the hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter.

Whoa, whoa, whoa—hold up now, Lea, you got too much performative dip on your chip! Why is that, you may ask? Well, former Glee co-star Samantha Ware had one example, which she presented right on display (IN ALL CAPS SO YOU CAN’T MISS THIS READ) via a quote tweet.



Advertisement

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!” Ware responded. “‘CAUSE I’LL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF [YOU] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘SHIT IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”.

Advertisement

As Variety noted, “Ware had a guest recurring role as Jane Hayward in the sixth season of “Glee” in 2015, appearing in 11 episodes” and “Michele played Rachel Berry, one of the main cast members throughout all six seasons of Glee.”



Because most folks in the black community are fed up with coddling the rampant ignorance and dismissive tactics to somehow “support” our struggles, a bulk of Black Twitter either joined in or watched along with much—wait for it—glee. Fellow Glee cast members such as Alex Newell and Amber Riley said a mouthful just by using gifs and Yvette Nicole Brown (who worked with Michele in ABC’s short-lived show The Mayor) boosted Ware with, “I felt every one of those capital letters.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like many microaggressions, this didn’t seem to be an isolated event or one that was solely reserved for Ware. Usually, when several black folks tell us that something in the milk ain’t clean, we have to at least listen.

