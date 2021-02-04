SAG Awards 2021: Michaela Coel, Regé Jean Page, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya Among Nominees

Michaela Coel attends the World Premiere of “Been So Long” on October 12, 2018 in London, England; Regé-Jean Page attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs Pre Party on January 22, 2020 in London, England; Viola Davis attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women In Entertainment on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Daniel Kaluuya attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Gareth Cattermole for BFI/Jeff Spicer/Presley Ann/Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

On Thursday morning, the 27th annual SAG Award nominations were announced in the most 2020—and now 2021—way possible: on Instagram Live.



Hamilton and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs (who also scored a nom) and Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins kicked off the unorthodox-styled announcement, both dripped up for the occasion and all smiles. Now, onto the nominees!

After a major snub by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during yesterday’s Golden Globe nominee announcements, I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel secured a deserved nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries. Kerry Washington also snagged a nom for her role as Mia Warren in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.

As previously mentioned, Daveed Diggs scored a nom for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries. This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown also secured a spot in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, as did Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. (As The Root’s resident Bridgerton stan, the only appropriate thing to say here is “Y asss, your grace!” )

Speaking of Bridgerton, the record-smashing Shondaland series also nabbed the nom for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series along with HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Lovecraft also secured a nom for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

On the movie front, Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr. and the late Chadwick Boseman are all in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for their work in Judas and The Black Messiah, One Night in Miami, and Da 5 Bloods, respectively. Both Boseman and his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis also nabbed nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and Female Actor in a Leading Role, respectively.

Casts of Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Regina Thee King’s One Night in Miami were all nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture as well. Da 5 Bloods is also up for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.





Congratulations to all the nominees! Be sure to catch the 2021 SAG Awards Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET only on TBS and TNT.