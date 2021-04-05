SAG Awards 2021: Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman Among Winners

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Viola Davis at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California; Chadwick Boseman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Kevork Djansezian/Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards went off without a hitch!

This year’s ceremony, which was reduced to only an hour (contrary to the years prior) recognized the best of the best in television and film. Per usual, we’re here to give you all the Blackity-Black highlights, so let’s jump right in!

Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Judas and the Black Messiah. This seems to be a running theme for him, though I was curious as to how this particular field was going to play out seeing as both Chadwick Boseman (for Da 5 Bloods) and One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr. were also nominated. But Daniel really is having a (well-deserved) moment right now so this win is par for the course.

On the Lead Acting front, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom costars Viola Davis and our beloved Boseman secured the wins for Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Lead Role, respectively. As Deadline reports, Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf, graciously thanking Boseman’s co-stars in the film:

“Thank you God. Thank you Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. Thank you August Wilson. Thank you George C. Wolfe, Denzel, Todd Black, Ruben Santiago Hudson, Branford Marsalis. Thank you Viola and Glynn and Michael and Colman and Taylour and Dusan.” She added, “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you Screen Actors, thank you Chadwick. Thank you.”

Noticeably absent on the film wins front was Regina Thee King’s One Night in Miami and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, though both were up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture along with Ma Rainey’s. That win went to the The Trial of the Chicago 7 (which sees Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya-Abdul Mateen II incredibly portray Bobby Seale so I guess I’ll clap for him and him only. But I’m still gonna be salty for Regina).

There were also major snubs on the TV side, including Bridgerton Bae Regé-Jean Page, This Is Us’ Sterling K Brown, Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You, Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere, and the Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett-led horror drama Lovecraft Country.

Contrarily, this year’s awards did make history as all four motion picture acting wins went to people of color for the very first time, thanks to the amazing performances from Boseman, Davis, Kaluuya, and Minari’s Yuh-Jung Youn. So I guess all’s well that ends well! Shoutout to history being made and congrats to all the winners.



To view the full list, head on over to the SAG-Aftra website.