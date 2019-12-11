SAG Awards 2020: Jharrel Jerome, Lupita Nyong'o and Jamie Foxx Among Nominees

(L-R): Jharrel Jerome attends Netflix’s “When They See Us” Screening & Reception on August 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. ; Lupita Nyong’o attends the “US” premiere on March 19, 2019 in New York City. ; Jamie Foxx attends the “Just Mercy” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Photo : Charley Gallay ( Getty Images for Netflix ) , Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) , Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

It’s time for the most delightfully dramatic people in the universe to honor their peers!



Danai Gurira and America Ferrera announced the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Wednesday morning and, of course, there is a bit more room for blackness to shine.

The guild is showing love to Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Lupita Nyong’o (Us), who each scored noms for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Jamie Foxx, who I believe was a true standout in Just Mercy (along with the highly underrated Rob Morgan), nabbed a nom for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

The guild rightfully saw Jharrel Jerome’s performance in When They See Us; he is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries category, along with Mahershala Ali (True Detective).



Every award academy’s fave, Sterling K. Brown, grabbed an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal as Randall Pearson in This Is Us.

Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things all scored noms in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category, which means Zoë Kravitz, Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel, Samira Wiley or Caleb McLaughlin and Erica Sinclair could possibly take home statuettes.

Thanks to the advent of social media, we get a live peek into the newly nominated stars’ reactions.

Lupita was mildly enthused. *wink*

Sterling was super honored to be a fellow thespian “giant.”

Congrats to the nominees!

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT. To view the complete list of nominees for the 26th Annual SAG Awards, head on over to the SAG-AFTRA website.