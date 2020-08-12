Roxane Gay's Graphic Novel The Banks to Receive Film Adaptation

Photo : Presley Ann ( Getty Images )

Dr. Roxane Gay is a woman of many talents, whose career my writin’ ass aspires to attain one of these days. Not only is she a talented, best-selling author whose work has been featured on various websites and in several publications, but she also served as an English professor at Purdue University until 2018 and was a visiting associate professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at one of her alma maters—Yale—in 2019. Now, she adds executive producer to her resume, as her graphic novel The Banks is getting the film treatment.

Truly—what a woman!

According to Variety, Gay will be writing the script and executive producing the film adaptation of her six-part graphic novel, which was published in 2019 and is centered on “three generations of Black female master thieves in Chicago.” Her new venture is in partnership with TKO Studios, who are no strangers to working on huge projects. Their catalog of co-financed films includes Fences, Mudbound, Roman J. Israel, Esq. and the upcoming Judas and the Black Messiah.

“I am thrilled to revisit the world of ‘The Banks.’ Clara, Cora, and Celia Banks are fierce women with compelling stories that will really come alive on the silver screen,” Gay said in a statement. “I am also excited about partnering with TKO Studios, an amazing publisher to create comics with, and Macro, a company that is a standard bearer for excellence with the films they make.”

Gay is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Bad Feminist and Hunger, as well as the national bestseller Difficult Women.

