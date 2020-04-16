Roc Nation and goPuff Team With Feeding America to Provide 200,000 Meals to Vulnerable Communities Impacted by COVID-19

Roc Nation x Feeding America Graphic : Courtesy of Roc Nation

Roc Nation is joining the philanthropic efforts to step up and assist those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment agency is providing 100,000 meals to support Feeding America and local food banks across the country. Additionally, goPuff is matching Roc Nation’s donation and is providing 100,000 meals as well.

For context, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals via Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. As Feeding America notes, more than 37 million people in the United States struggle with hunger, according to the USDA’s 2019 Household Food Insecurity in the United States report.

Per a press release provided to The Root via Roc Nation:

Roc Nation and company partners believe that all human beings have the right to nutritious food and the right to be free from hunger. During these unprecedented times, Roc Nation is committed to helping those critical organizations that are protecting these rights by assisting communities and families in need. The donations of over 150,000 food products, by AriZona Beverages, Ayoba, Manhattan Milk, Power Up Premium Trail Mix, WW and additional corporate supporters, will fuel the food banks with high quality gourmet and plant based proteins, nutritious snacks, healthy beverages, milk, and more to people in need. Food banks across the US have experienced unprecedented demand as a result of the devastating impacts of COVID-19, and many vulnerable families and newly unemployed individuals are turning to their local food banks for support. The collaboration among Roc Nation and its corporate partners helps to address the increasing and surging demands.

Roc Nation has also been heavily involved in prison reform, most recently suing Mississippi prison officials for its institution’s violent conditions and its failure to meet “basic human rights.”

Quality food should also be a basic human right and hopefully we have more initiatives like this (along with a mission to stop wasting so much food) to make sure one day, no one goes without the nourishment they need.



For more information on Feeding America, including resources on how to help if you’re able, head to feedingamerica.org.

