Rihanna Will Receive President’s Award During the 51st NAACP Image Awards

Global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist Robyn Rihanna Fenty—a woman of and for the people—will be receiving the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, which will broadcast live from Pasadena, Calif., this month.



Not only does Rihanna find love in hopeless places, but she also uplifts and provides resources to places others might deem hopeless through her organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which, since its inception, has been committed to helping underserved communities across the globe, with various programs in healthcare and education.

In a recent press release, Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, stated that “Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.” Not one lie here. Johnson continues, saying that Rihanna “epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Rihanna has solidified her place in our hearts and our wallets. Be it through her music or her numerous business endeavors, Rihanna continues to stay relevant and amazing. She’s proven that she invented the art of photography with a behemoth of a book, continued her commitment to petty on social media, all while making sure you have a foundation that matches your skin tone and making the world a better place for all. Love her or hate her, the hustle can never be denied.

Previous recipients of this prestigious award include last year’s honoree, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, as well as Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali, among others.

The NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET Feb. 22.