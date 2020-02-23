Rihanna Wants People to Know It's Imperative That We Use Our Voices

Rihanna, a woman of and for the people, received the President’s Award at last night’s 51st annual NAACP Image Awards and used her voice, yet again, to speak truth to power.

After her stunning speech urging viewers not to become desensitized to problems in the world, Rihanna took some time backstage to talk to The Root about the importance of voting with the 2020 presidential election months away.

“Going out to vote is just as important as having a voice,” Rihanna said. She reiterated that “a lot of our voices aren’t being heard or used” and that we all have a voice. She concluded by encouraging us to “put pressure on the government and let them know what we stand for and what we’re no t gonna tolerate.”

The Fenty mogul expressed similar thoughts during her Image Awards speech.

“The only way we can fix this world is together,” she said as she accepted the prestigious award for her charitable work. With her hair laid like a bridge over troubled waters, she added that we cannot be divided if we want change to come. She told everyone to tell their friends to “pull up” to work together to make this world a better place.

Rihanna has actively used her voice to incite change in some shape, form or fashion for a while now. She’s never been known as a woman who holds her tongue, and we are all better as a result.