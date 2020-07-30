REVOLT TV Announces New Unscripted, Kenya-Based Series What's Good Africa

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

REVOLT TV, owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs, announced the premiere of a new half-hour unscripted show called What’s Good Africa. The series is part of REVOLT’s new partnership with What’s Good Networks and their production company, the award-winning What’s Good Studios, based in Nairobi, Kenya.



“Hip-hop is a global culture that truly transcends borders,” Jonathyn Pankratz, VP of Programming at REVOLT said in a press release obtained by The Root. “We’re very excited to partner with What’s Good Networks and What’s Good Studios to spotlight the vibrant Hip Hop scene in Africa, which is full of the young, innovative artists, influencers, and entrepreneurs REVOLT has been championing since our launch.”

The 10-episode season, hosted by African television personalities Remmy Majala and Nick Ndeda, will begin airing on August 12 on REVOLT at 9:30 p.m. ET. It also airs on NTV Kenya, in Tanzania (via Azam TV), and Uganda (via DSTV).

“We feel it is vital for Africans to tell our own stories and REVOLT really championed us putting our unique storytellers front and center so they can be recognized and celebrated the world over,” Josephat Keya, Executive Producer of What’s Good Studios, says in a statement. This is the latest development in REVOLT’s latest wave of programming, which includes social justice-centered content such as REVOLT Black News.

The entertainment industry at large is highlighting the importance of Africa’s rich cultural heritage and influence and bringing the talented creatives hailing from the continent to the forefront.

It was announced earlier this month that Audiomack would be expanding and opening an office in Lagos, Nigeria. Billboard reports that in addition to the new office, the free music streaming service made three new hires who will “be based in Nigeria but work on initiatives across the continent.” Back in May, Universal Music Group announced the launch of Def Jam Africa, which aims to “[support] the best in African hip-hop talent and culture across the continent,” per a statement obtained by The Root.

