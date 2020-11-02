The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth

Long after it leaves the news cycle, 'I’m speaking' should be more than a meme-able moment. For Black women, it is a rallying cry.

- Maiysha Kai -

Reunited and It Feels So Good, Again: Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset

shanellegenai
Shanelle Genai
Illustration for article titled Reunited and It Feels So Good, Again: Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset
Photo: Prabal Gurung for NYFW 2018 (Getty Images)

Well, it’s official. Cardi B has decided to call off the divorce from her husband, Migos member Offset. Fulton County, Ga., court documents cite that the divorce was dismissed “without prejudice.” But is anyone really surprised?

If you’ll remember, the “WAP” star went on a since-deleted Twitter rant around mid-October alluding to the fact the two were indeed back together and that in order to teach your man a lesson, you sometimes have to go to the extreme.

“If I want to go to an extreme to teach a nigga a fucking lesson and fucking file for divorce, I could do that,” she expressed. It’s my life.” She further explained, “If we work things out, we sit down and work things out and I tell a nigga what I don’t like and what I want to change when he tells me what he wants me to change what he wants me to stop doing.”

The two have been awfully cozy since the news first broke of their alleged disunion. They even spent this past Halloween weekend together living it up at a mansion party in ATL hosted by Teyana Taylor. Cardi strutted her stuff as the Scarlet Witch while her hubby masked up as Jim Carrey’s The Mask for a night of frightening fun. (And I do mean truly frightening because, where were the real masks? Was social distancing disinvited? I am confusion.) Kulture Kiari, the couple’s two-year-old, also joined in on the fun, donning an adorable Wonder Woman costume. Back in October, the couple was also spotted celebrating the “Bodak Yellow,” Birkin-toting babe’s 28th birthday amidst a giant crowd of multiple mouth-breathers. So much for “single, bad, and rich,” I suppose. If these celebs don’t stop throwing pandemic-themed parties, it’s gonna turn into “sick, hospital-bound, and regretful” real quick.

DISCUSSION

bigdadacoolbreeze
BigDadaCoolBreeze

Welp.

Now on to more pressing issues. People, please get out and VOTE!