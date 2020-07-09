Resist Heading to the Bar and Check Out Some Weekend Events and Activities

From L to R: Jermaine Dupri, D-Nice and Big Freedia are taking part in virtual events this weekend. Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images ) , Aaron J. Thornton ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Unfortunately, the nation’s COVID-19 crisis continues to wage on as the summer sun makes going outside all the more tempting. Despite the desire to break the rules, we have to stay strong, friends! If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this weekend, social media is chock full of entertainment at your fingertips, and The Root is here with options. Not only do these events cover the entertainment aspect we need, but many of them are philanthropic, as well.



Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk and drink some water!

JULY 9

Campaign Stuff

We’re going to blink and November will be here. California Senator Kamala Harris is hosting a dance party and conversation with some of the country’s biggest DJs and producers—including DJ Beverly Bond, Jermaine Dupri and D-Nice—to benefit the presidential campaign of Joe Biden. The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. ET, and in order to watch, one must donate to Biden’s campaign.

JULY 10

Music

New York City’s Brooklyn Bowl, a live music venue and bowling alley with locations around the country, celebrates its 11th anniversary Friday with an 11-hour live-stream music event. Starting at 11:11 a.m. ET, re-broadcasted sets from Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas and more are slated to play during the stream, and those watching are encouraged to donate to the Jazz Foundation of America. More info about the event can be found here.

Family Time

LA’s Museum of Natural History is holding “Summer Nights at Home,” an event for families to enjoy their surroundings from the comfort of their backyards. The first session will be held Friday and will feature a DJ set from Suga Shay on YouTube Live at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET. Before the music starts, there will be a conversation called “Garden Talk: Home Gardening with Fruits and Vegetables.” No time like the present to make sure your garden is looking fresh.

JULY 11

Charity

Big Freedia and Shea Diamond are two of the artists performing in the Unique Woman’s Coalition’s Virtual Fundraiser for Black Trans Organizations. Unique Woman’s Coalition Community Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET and will be hosted by the founder of the UWC Chela Demuir and Gia Gunn, an alumna of the popular reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race. The event will be streamed on YouTube with all proceeds going to the Unique Woman’s Coalition.

“The Unique Woman’s Coalition Community Celebration will celebrate the 20+ years of coordinated efforts the organization has made to increase awareness to issues affecting Black Trans community,” a press release for the event obtained by The Root reads.

Drive-In Movies

Drive-in movies have been popping up all over the country, with various cinemas in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Houston, and Los Angeles. Check out a few locations below, and if you’re close to any of them, see if you’d be interested in their selection.

Astoria, Queens (N.Y.)

Newtown, Conn.

Vineland, N.J.

Montclair, Calif.

Mendon, Mass.

Downtown Houston, TX